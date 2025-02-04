Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Corvus ESS Powers the World's First Fully Electric Offshore Vessel

The eCSOV will have almost 25MW of Corvus battery installed and will be the world`s first fully electric offshore vessel Copyright_Bibby Marine Limited
Corvus Energy will deliver a mega-size battery system for the first fully electric offshore vessel ever to be built. The vessel is an electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV) that will be constructed by Armon shipyard in Spain for UK-based shipowner Bibby Marine Ltd.

For the project, Corvus Energy will supply its Blue Whale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) delivering close to 25MWh of power for the vessel. According to Corvus, it will be the largest LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery system ever delivered to a maritime project.

Unique, optimized power distribution system

Unlike conventional hybrid systems, the vessel will utilize its large battery pack as the primary power source, with engines running solely for charging at a constant, optimized load. 

The innovative DC grid architecture enhances overall system performance by minimizing energy losses and ensuring seamless power distribution. Additionally, offshore charging capabilities will enable simultaneous battery charging while maintaining DP for station-keeping, representing an industry first in the SOV market. Equipment from Corvus Energy will be delivered to the shipyard in 2026, and the vessel is scheduled for operation in 2027 to support the commissioning and operation of wind farms.

