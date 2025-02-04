Vår Energi Pre-Orders Subsea Systems to Accelerate Oil and Gas Developments

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has signed a letter of intent with OneSubsea for the delivery of Subsea Production Systems (SPS) to reduce project development time.

The pre-commitment will give Vår Energi the ability to shorten subsea tie-back development time by up to one year.

The pre-commitment agreement comprises a complete Subsea Production System, which include a standard four-well slot template and a single well satellite structure.

The order is to be delivered prior to summer 2027, while parts necessary for drilling will be delivered in 2026.

Further, the agreement involves securing materials and reduced delivery time enabling opportunities for continuous fast-track deliveries into the Vår Energy project portfolio.

Vår Energi has worked closely with its strategic subsea partners, OneSubsea, Ocean Installer and Saipem, on standardization and shortening of lead times to transform project developments. This is expected to further reduce project development time and cost.

“Vår Energi has a high value early phase portfolio of more than 20 projects, with a target of developing projects from discovery to production in less than four years.

“Efficient measures to shorten the lead time and control the supply chain for key equipment is important to reach these goals and will support our plan to sustain production at 350-400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day towards 2030,” said Torger Rød, COO at Vår Energi.