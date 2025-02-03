Iberdrola Inaugurates O&M Base for French Offshore Wind Farm

Iberdrola has inaugurated the operation and maintenance (M&O) centre in Saint-Brieuc, where 80 people will work to service its 496 MW offshore wind farm.

The center, located in Binic-Établesm, controls and manages the electricity production and maintenance of the offshore wind farm, playing a crucial role in its performance to ensure a continuous and reliable production of renewable energy.

Initially, part of the activity will be carried out in coordination with teams from the Goëlo Enabler service vessel (SOV) based in the port of Saint-Malo.

In a second phase, they will be transferred to the port of Armor in Saint-Quay-Portrieux.

After consultation with the users and local stakeholders involved, the port of Saint-Quay-Portrieux will accommodate the vessels responsible for daily maintenance.

To accommodate them, the port development works will be financed by Iberdrola, for the benefit of the department of Côtes-d'Armor, owner of the port and responsible for the implementation of the project.

The 496 MW Saint-Brieuc project is Brittany’s first offshore wind farm, and also the second largest offshore wind farm in France. It has been inaugurated in September 2024.

With its 62 wind turbines installed, the offshore wind farm will produce about 1,820 GWh/year. This represents about 9% of Brittany's electricity consumption, the equivalent for the power use of 835,000 people.