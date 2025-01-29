Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Vows to Remove Barriers to Deliver 16GW of Offshore Wind

© Zacharias / Adobe Stock
© Zacharias / Adobe Stock

British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday the government will remove barriers to delivering 16 gigawatts of offshore wind.

"I can announce that we are removing barriers to deliver 16 gigawatts of offshore wind by designating new marine-protected areas to enable the development of this technology in areas like East Anglia and Yorkshire," Reeves said in a speech outlining how the government will seek to speed up economic growth.

Reeves also announced a 65 million-pound ($80.7 million) investment in Connected Kerb, an electric car vehicle charging network, and 28 million pounds for Cornish Metals, a minerals mining operation in the south west of England.

($1 = 0.8053 pounds)


(Reuters - Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Andy Bruce, Editing by William Schomberg)

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar Scoops $6.2M Offshore Wind Cable Protection...
(Credit: AFRY)

Enefit Green Picks AFRY for Estonia’s Offshore Wind Farm...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

US Upstream Oil and Gas Deals Reach $105B Last Year

US Upstream Oil and Gas Deals

Japan Adjusts Rules for Offshore Wind Auction Rounds

Japan Adjusts Rules for Offsho

Aize Nets BP’s Digital Twin Global Deal

Aize Nets BP’s Digital Twin Gl

Vattenfall Pens PPA for Nordlicht 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Vattenfall Pens PPA for Nordli

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine