UK Vows to Remove Barriers to Deliver 16GW of Offshore Wind

British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday the government will remove barriers to delivering 16 gigawatts of offshore wind.

"I can announce that we are removing barriers to deliver 16 gigawatts of offshore wind by designating new marine-protected areas to enable the development of this technology in areas like East Anglia and Yorkshire," Reeves said in a speech outlining how the government will seek to speed up economic growth.

Reeves also announced a 65 million-pound ($80.7 million) investment in Connected Kerb, an electric car vehicle charging network, and 28 million pounds for Cornish Metals, a minerals mining operation in the south west of England.

($1 = 0.8053 pounds)





