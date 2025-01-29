Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Preps for Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline Decom Op

© NickEyes / Adobe Stock
Malaysia's Petronas will decommission the Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline, the state energy firm said on Tuesday in its activity outlook report.

The 500 km natural gas pipeline in Malaysia connects Kimanis in Sabah to Bintulu in Sarawak and has been operational since early 2014.

For the next three years, Petronas' decommissioning plans include the plugging and abandonment of about 153 wells and the abandonment of about 37 offshore facilities, according to the report.

In November last year, the company lifted the force majeure on gas supply to the Dua Malaysia LNG terminal after it was shut in 2022 following a leak in the Sabah-Sarawak pipeline.


(Reuters- Reporting by Nikita Maria Jino in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

