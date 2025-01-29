Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Gets Offshore Wind Site Characterization Job

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract on the U.K. continental shelf for a repeat customer.

The contract has a total duration of approximately 60 days and is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025. The name of the client has not been disclosed.

The Ramform Vanguard will be used for this project and is equipped with Ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR-3D) streamers.

The streamer technology samples the seismic wavefield at a high spatial and temporal rate providing high-resolution data of the shallow subsurface targets for wind farm development.

"We are very pleased to secure more offshore wind site characterization contracts, extending our success in this market during 2024. This project further highlights the integral role UHR-3D acquisition has in providing our clients with better seismic data and helping them make data-driven decisions for their wind farm developments,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Seismic Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

All Set for Construction of RWE’s Offshore Wind Control...
(Credit: AFRY)

Enefit Green Picks AFRY for Estonia’s Offshore Wind Farm...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

US Upstream Oil and Gas Deals Reach $105B Last Year

US Upstream Oil and Gas Deals

Japan Adjusts Rules for Offshore Wind Auction Rounds

Japan Adjusts Rules for Offsho

Aize Nets BP’s Digital Twin Global Deal

Aize Nets BP’s Digital Twin Gl

Vattenfall Pens PPA for Nordlicht 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Vattenfall Pens PPA for Nordli

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine