Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kazakhstan Looks to Improve Oil Production Agreements Terms

Kashagan field (Credit: TotalEnergies)
Kashagan field (Credit: TotalEnergies)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday ordered the government to step up talks with international oil majors about an extension of existing production sharing agreements (PSA) on "better terms".

The central Asian country is one of the world's top 10 oil producers and has had a chequered history in dealing with international oil companies, bringing multi-billion-dollar claims against them.

Foreign companies say the government is simply seeking to increase its shares in key oil and gas projects in what amounts to "resource nationalism".

Kazakhstan's authorities have rejected such criticism saying its aim was to rein in costs inflated by Western majors.

"Large investments require a long-term planning horizon. Therefore, the government will have to intensify negotiations regarding the extension of PSA contracts on the updated terms, favourable to the country," Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan derives most of its oil production from its Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan oilfields, which were developed with the help of international oil majors.

In 2023 it launched claims against groups developing the Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields worth more than $13 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively, over disputed costs.

The offshore Kashagan field, one of the world's biggest discoveries in recent decades, is being developed by Eni, Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, KazMunayGaz, Inpex and CNPC.

The consortium, called the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), has invested some $50 billion in th project.

Eni, Shell and KazMunayGaz are also partners in Karachaganak, alongside Chevron CVX.N and Russia's Lukoil, with investments of more than $27 billion.

Tengizchevroil, Kazakhstan's largest oil producing enterprise, involves Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGaz.


(Reuters - Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jason Neely)

Industry News Activity Production Asia Caspian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: CNOOC)

China's CNOOC Aims for Record Oil and Gas Production in...
(Credit: Serica Energy)

Serica Energy Set for 2025 Production Increase

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Masdar’s Terna Energy and Motor Oil to Develop Greece’s First OW Farm

Masdar’s Terna Energy and Moto

Petrobras Releases Oil Output Figures for 2024

Petrobras Releases Oil Output

Kazakhstan Looks to Improve Oil Production Agreements Terms

Kazakhstan Looks to Improve Oi

Seatrium to Build Heavy Lift Vessel for Japan’s Offshore Wind Market

Seatrium to Build Heavy Lift V

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine