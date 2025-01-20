UK Firm Finds Local Research Partner to Drive Adoption of OTEC in Brazil

UK-based company Global OTEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazilian research institute COPPE/UFRJ to jointly research the development and viability of Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) projects in Brazil.

COPPE/UFRJ, short for the Instituto Alberto Luiz Coimbra de Pós-Graduação e Pesquisa de Engenharia, and Global OTEC launched a two-year partnership initiative that will focus on joint research projects, knowledge sharing, and developments to demonstrate the viability and advantages of OTEC technology in the South American country.

This collaboration aims to foster technological innovation, research and sustainable energy growth, and is expected to lead to advancements in ocean renewable energy, contributing to global initiatives to combat climate change and promote clean solutions for power generation.

OTEC is a renewable technology that harnesses the ocean’s thermal gradient to generate electricity.

Warm surface seawater is used to vaporize a working fluid, driving a turbine to produce energy, while cold deep-sea water condenses the fluid, creating a continuous cycle.

As the ocean surface remains warm year-round, OTEC can provide continuous clean electricity, positioning it as a great sustainable energy option for countries located in the tropical area of the ocean.

“This partnership represents an opportunity for cooperation between an innovative company and the university. It will allow for the exchange of knowledge and ideas regarding the challenges and solutions surrounding the floating OTEC plants project,” said Joel Sena Sales Junior, Coordinator of the Waves and Currents Laboratory (LOC/COPPE/UFRJ).

“This collaboration with COPPE/UFRJ marks a significant milestone for ocean thermal energy in Brazil. Following our recent structural demonstration and the launch of the OTEC Power Module at the Petrobras geothermal workshop, we are thrilled to explore the potential of working with local partners to lead the charge in renewable energy.

“Together, we aim to unlock the vast potential of OTEC, showcasing how the ocean can deliver clean, reliable power solutions while positioning Brazil at the forefront of this transformative innovation,” added Dan Grech, Founder and CEO of Global OTEC.