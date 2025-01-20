Tracerco Lands TechnipFMC’s Contract for Mero Field’s Subsea Equipment

Industrial technology company Tracerco has secured a contract from Technip to deliver its measurement and control solutions profiler for the multi-phase subsea separation work on Petrobras’ Mero 3 High Pressure Separator (HISEP) pilot project in the Brazilian pre-salt oil region.

Tracerco will supply its Tracerco Profiler instrument, which has been redesigned to deliver critical insights in a subsea environment.

It measures water/oil/gas phases in real-time and high-resolution, allowing users to optimize throughput, cut chemical costs and eliminate maintenance.

The HISEP project will enable underwater separation of extracted oil and associated CO2-rich gas. The gas will be reinjected back into the reservoir on the seabed, significantly reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

As part of the Brazilian contract, the company announced up to 10 jobs will be created in the Tees Valley region to support and deliver the project.

The HISEP project will be deployed at the Mero field development in the Brazilian pre-salt oil region 180km (112 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, where fields typically contain a 50-50 mix of oil and CO2-rich gas.

The Mero unitized field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%), as the Brazilian Government's representative in the non-contracted area.

“Having a global presence has ensured that by working with the contractor TechnipFMC via our Bergen and Rio offices, we are able to deliver bespoke subsea technology designed and engineered in the Tees Valley to this major Brazilian oil and gas project.

“This is an exciting time for the company, and we look forward to not only making a difference to the Brazilian energy industry, but also locally in the north-east of England,” said Lee Robins, Business Unit Director for Instrumentation at Tracerco.