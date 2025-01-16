TVO Contracts 4C Global Consultancy to Support UK Clients

Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO), a developer of innovative solutions for the offshore industry, has engaged Finlay Johnston, through 4C Global Consultancy, to lead business development efforts for TVO in the UK.

“We recently appointed a country manager in Australia and are continuing to add to our global team,” says TVO President Jim Maher. “There is a long-term need for expert subsea support services in the UK, and by engaging a local representative, we are strengthening our commitment to the region, providing an avenue for North Sea operators to access our proven solutions, and ensuring the supply of quality service and equipment locally.”

4C Global Consultancy Senior Executive Finlay Johnston will be the TVO focal point for projects in the region. As a commercial leader with more than 25 years of international experience in business development, contracting, and customer relationship management in the energy sector and finance, he has worked with corporate leaders and the C-suite of S&P 500 companies. Finlay has been involved in commercializing assets and supporting the growth of drilling contractors, well intervention, well abandonment, marine and multi-service companies.

To meet current decommissioning targets, operators must P&A more than 200 wells per year, and many of these wells present technical challenges. TVO has been designing solutions for the North Sea for many years to reduce wellhead cyclic stresses and support P&A projects in compliance with NORSOK standards and the regulatory requirements of the North Sea Transition Authority. By adding a local representative, the company is making it easier for operators to access critical technology in an environment where changes to the tax regime have introduced economic and fiscal uncertainty.

“By enhancing the company’s commitment to the region with boots on the ground and aligning with well teams, decommissioning and well management companies, TVO will be able to improve project efficiency with proven solutions that reduce cost and risk for operators in an environmentally sensitive area,” Johnston says.

TVO Vice President Kevin Chell believes the reputation of 4C Global Consultancy and the experience Johnston brings to the table will deliver immediate benefits for TVO and its UK clients. “The consultancy has a history of successes that demonstrate their capability, and Finlay’s personal achievements strengthen the value of this partnership,” Chell says.

About Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore

Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO) is an innovative engineering company providing cutting edge solutions for today’s offshore industry. TVO enables its customers to tackle tough challenges with cost-effective and robust solutions. https://trendsettervulcanoffshore.com/