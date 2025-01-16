Industry Award for Sustainable Drilling Waste Solution

Specialist drilling waste management company, TWMA, has been announced as a finalist in this year’s SPE Offshore Achievement Awards.

Shortlisted for the Sustainability Project Award, this recognition celebrates TWMA’s RotoMill technology, an innovative offshore processing solution that decarbonises drilling waste operations by more than 50%.

Now in its 38th year, the Offshore Achievement Awards is the largest and longest established industry awards for the UK offshore energy sector. This nomination is a testament to TWMA’s commitment to cutting operational emissions and supporting a circular economy through the reuse of recovered oil.

TWMA’s sustainability-led solutions, including its pioneering RotoMill technology, deliver the safe and efficient transfer, storage, and processing of waste generated from drilling operations. The latest evolution in its award-winning RotoMill portfolio, incorporates advanced energy-efficient features, electric drive options, and XLink remote monitoring technology.

In 2024 TWMA announced it had closed a Sustainability Linked Bond, valued at $62.5million, on the Nordic ABM in Oslo. Verified by an independent third party, the bond adheres to International Capital Market Association (ICMA) principles and incorporates a science-based CO2 reduction target aligned with the 1.5-degree climate scenario. By embedding sustainability into its core strategy and robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies, TWMA demonstrates its commitment to exceeding current regulatory requirements while proactively addressing future environmental challenges.