EMGS Lines Up New CSEM Survey Offshore India

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a controlled-source electromagnetic (CSEM) survey offshore India.

The survey is expected to have a contract value of approximately $10 million, subject to the issuance of a callout order.

The letter of award (LOA) does not include a minimum scope of work. The Atlantic Guardian will commence acquisition following completion of the previously announced survey in India.

The company expects the final contract execution to take place within the next several weeks.