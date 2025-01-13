Canadian Energy Associations Push Back on Trump Threat

Five of Canada’s largest energy-focused industry associations have formed a joint working group to support the push against the threat of a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods from the incoming U.S. President, Donald Trump.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), Pathways Alliance, Enserva, the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), and the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) are working together to support cross-Canada efforts to prevent tariffs from being placed on Canadian oil and natural gas exported to the United States while also preparing to mitigate impacts in the event those tariffs become a reality.

Canadian oil and natural gas make up the largest part of Canada’s trade value, representing 25% of all the country’s exports and about $150 billion worth of energy trade with the United States annually.

The joint working group represents more than three-quarters of Canadian oil and natural gas production and hundreds of businesses across the country that make up a significant part of the energy industry’s supply chain.

“The oil and natural gas trade between Canada and the U.S. goes back about 130 years. Our member companies operate seamlessly across the border. Our infrastructure is incredibly interconnected and designed to provide Americans and Canadians with the reliable and affordable energy they need, every single day. This partnership delivers billions of dollars in value to both economies while keeping energy costs lower for American business and consumers. We must do everything in our power to protect this partnership. However, Canada must also wake up to the reality that we need to diversify our global customer base, not just for energy but for all Canadian products, to build a more prosperous and resilient economy,” said Lisa Baiton, CAPP President & CEO.

“Canada’s oil sands are a cornerstone of North American energy security, and tariffs will only hurt everyday people on both sides of the border. In fact, Canadian sources represented more than half of the petroleum imports into America in 2023, according to the US Energy Information Administration. We must work together to strengthen rather than weaken the long-standing trade relationship between our two countries,” said Kendall Dilling, Pathways Alliance President, Enserva.

"The energy services, supply, and manufacturing sector is the backbone of Canada's oil and natural gas industry, driving innovation, creating jobs, and enabling the trade that fuels the economies of the United States and Canada. The proposed tariffs threaten not only this vital partnership but also the energy security and economic prosperity of families and businesses on both sides of the border. Enserva stands united with our industry partners to support policymakers in addressing this challenge head-on. At the same time, we must seize this moment as a wake-up call to advance Canada's global energy trade with increased access to tidewater, ensuring our sector remains competitive and resilient for generations to come,” said Gurpreet Lail, Enserva President & CEO.

“North America's integrated oil and natural gas market is a key component of the economy and energy security needs of both Canada and the United States. Any tariffs on this trade risks driving up energy costs for U.S. consumers and harming the economic prosperity of both countries. EPAC appreciates the opportunity to work with all Canadian governments to help prevent the implementation of tariffs on our energy products. This also provides an opportunity for the Government of Canada to reexamine polices currently under development that would further damage the economic prosperity of the sector,” said Tristan Goodman, EPAC President & CEO.

“The United States is Canada’s largest trading partner, contributing to employment opportunities in both countries. Canada has consistently been a dependable supplier of energy to the United States, fostering mutual economic benefits and security. Amid rising concerns about energy affordability, Canada stands ready to help our friends and neighbors address these issues. Imposing tariffs will adversely affect not only American consumers but also American energy security interests,” said Mark Scholz, CAOEC President & CEO.



