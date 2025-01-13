Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad Offshore’s CSV Gets Multi-Year Contract

Normand Frontier CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Normand Frontier CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has been awarded a three-year contract with an international contractor for its construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Frontier.

The firm contract has an immediate startup and will keep the Normand Frontier fully committed until end 2027, Solstad Offshore said.

No additional details about the client or the value of the contract have been disclosed, except that the vessel will support the client’s operations worldwide.

As part of the charter party, Solstad, together with Omega Subsea, will deliver two work class ROVs (WROVs) including manning, tooling, survey services, and project personnel.

Normand Frontier is owned by Solstad Maritime Holding, in which Solstad Offshore holds 27.3%.

The vessel, built in 2014, is 121 meters long and can accommodate 100 people on board.

Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Europe ROVs Subsea Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

Orient Adventurer (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Adds High-Spec Subsea Vessel to Its Fleet
Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Israeli Firm Hires Assistance to Advance Portuguese Wave Energy Project

Israeli Firm Hires Assistance

SMD and Beam Go Deeper for AI-Driven Autonomous Offshore Wind Inspections

SMD and Beam Go Deeper for AI-

Galp Names CEO Team Following Silva’s Resignation

Galp Names CEO Team Following

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine