Solstad Offshore’s CSV Gets Multi-Year Contract

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has been awarded a three-year contract with an international contractor for its construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Frontier.

The firm contract has an immediate startup and will keep the Normand Frontier fully committed until end 2027, Solstad Offshore said.

No additional details about the client or the value of the contract have been disclosed, except that the vessel will support the client’s operations worldwide.

As part of the charter party, Solstad, together with Omega Subsea, will deliver two work class ROVs (WROVs) including manning, tooling, survey services, and project personnel.

Normand Frontier is owned by Solstad Maritime Holding, in which Solstad Offshore holds 27.3%.

The vessel, built in 2014, is 121 meters long and can accommodate 100 people on board.