Equinor Hires Subsea7 for Work Offshore Norway

Subsea 7 has secured contract by Equinor for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study with engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) option for the Fram Sør development project, offshore Norway.

The study will finalize the technical definition of the proposed subsea development prior to Equinor and its partners making the final investment decision. Work will begin immediately in our offices in Norway and UK.

If the EPCI option is exercised, any resulting subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) installation scope would be a direct, substantial award to Subsea7, meaning it will be valued between $150 million and $300 million.

Offshore installation activities associated with this contract would be scheduled for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The Fram Sør area is located 10-30 kilometers north of the Equinor-operated Troll C platform, approximately 70 kilometers north-west of Bergen.

The development will be connected to the existing Fram and Troll C infrastructure.

“This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. The study enables Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We look forward to working closely with Equinor to unlock the value in Fram Sør,” said Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway said.