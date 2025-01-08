Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
AES Acquires CWind from Inspirit Capital

All Energies Services Group (AES Group) has announced the acquisition of CWind Ltd, a market provider of offshore wind services, from private equity firm Inspirit Capital.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in AES Group's mission to expand its footprint in the renewable energy sector and reinforces its commitment to driving the global transition to clean energy.

Founded in 2010, CWind Ltd is known for delivering comprehensive support to the offshore wind industry, including crew transfer vessels, asset management, and turnkey engineering services. The company has established a robust reputation for innovation, safety, and operational excellence in the UK and across Europe.

The integration of CWind into the AES Group portfolio will enhance the group’s capabilities in offshore wind operations, strengthening its position as a trusted partner for the delivery of high-quality, sustainable energy services.

CEO of the AES Group commented: "We are thrilled to welcome CWind Ltd to the AES Group family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the renewable energy sector through innovation and strategic growth. CWind's expertise and strong market presence will enable us to offer unparalleled solutions to our clients while accelerating the development of renewable infrastructure globally."

