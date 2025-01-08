Aker BP Set for Drilling Ops in Norwegian Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 6507/2-8 in production license 94, which is operated by Aker BP with 30% working interest, along with partners Equinor and Orlen Upstream Norway which have a share of 30% and 40%, respectively.

The drilling operation will be conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig.

The Deepsea Nordkapp is a sixth generation dynamically positioned harsh environment and winterized semi-submersible of Moss enhanced CS 60E design.

The rig was delivered to Odfjell Drilling in 2019 and can operate up to 2000m water depth.