Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Set for Drilling Ops in Norwegian Sea

Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 6507/2-8 in production license 94, which is operated by Aker BP with 30% working interest, along with partners Equinor and Orlen Upstream Norway which have a share of 30% and 40%, respectively.

The drilling operation will be conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig.

The Deepsea Nordkapp is a sixth generation dynamically positioned harsh environment and winterized semi-submersible of Moss enhanced CS 60E design.

The rig was delivered to Odfjell Drilling in 2019 and can operate up to 2000m water depth.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Castorone Vessel on Its Way to Türkiye’s Largest...
Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling Wins Arbitration Case for Blackford...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

Shell Comes Up Dry Offshore Namibia

Shell Comes Up Dry Offshore Na

Alaska sues Biden Administration over ANWR Leases

Alaska sues Biden Administrati

EIA: Cushing Crude Stocks fall to Decade-low levels

EIA: Cushing Crude Stocks fall

AES Acquires CWind from Inspirit Capital

AES Acquires CWind from Inspir

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine