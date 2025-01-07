Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Suncor Hikes Up Fourth Quarter Production

(Credit: Sunco Energy)
(Credit: Sunco Energy)

Canadian oil and gas company Suncor said on Monday it saw higher upstream production and throughput at its refineries in the fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's upstream quarterly production rose to 874,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 808,000 bpd during the same quarter last year.

Suncor said its refinery throughput rose by 31,000 bpd to 487,000 bpd during the quarter, meanwhile its refinery utilization jumped to 104% from 98% last year.

"Our strong operational performance also supported strong financial performance, including enabling us to achieve our $8 billion net debt target nine months ahead of the projection outlined in our May 2024 three-year plan," CEO Rich Kruger said.

Last month, the Canadian producer forecast higher oil and gas production as well as lower spending in 2025, hoping to benefit from the increase in export capacity since the commencement of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion last year.


(Reuters - by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

Industry News Activity Production North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

William Thomson (Credit: Vantage Drilling)

Vantage Drilling Names New COO
Tyra II Development (Credit: TotalEnergies)

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas Development Hits Another Delay

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

SBM Offshore Inks Investment Deal with Ocean-Power

SBM Offshore Inks Investment D

Suncor Hikes Up Fourth Quarter Production

Suncor Hikes Up Fourth Quarter

ASCO Secures Aker BP’s Contract to Support Norwegian Ops

ASCO Secures Aker BP’s Contrac

Shearwater Kicks Off Second Round of Pelotas Basin Surveys

Shearwater Kicks Off Second Ro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine