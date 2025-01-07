Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ASCO Secures Aker BP’s Contract to Support Norwegian Ops

(Credit: ASCO)
(Credit: ASCO)

Scottish logistics and materials management company ASCO has secured a five-year contract from Aker BP to provide base and logistics services in Tananger, Sandnessjøen, and Farsund in Norway.

The agreement also includes continued services in warehouse management, load carriers, waste services, and personnel leasing for logistics and helicopter coordination.

The potential total value of the agreement is $89 million over the contract period, which ends in 2030.

“This contract strengthens our existing activities in Norway and lays the foundation for further developing the excellent collaboration with Aker BP. We will also continue to simplify, streamline, and digitalize all aspects of its services,” said Øyvind Salte, Commercial Director at ASCO Norge.

“The partnership with ASCO is crucial to maintaining continuity in our offshore operations. Base and transport services act as the lifelines for materials between sea and land, ensuring that we can maintain stable and efficient operations,” added Vegard Olsen, Logistics Manager at Aker BP.

Logistics Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Tullow Oil)

Tullow Oil Gets $320M Ghana Ops Tax Exemption
Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

SBM Offshore Inks Investment Deal with Ocean-Power

SBM Offshore Inks Investment D

Suncor Hikes Up Fourth Quarter Production

Suncor Hikes Up Fourth Quarter

ASCO Secures Aker BP’s Contract to Support Norwegian Ops

ASCO Secures Aker BP’s Contrac

Shearwater Kicks Off Second Round of Pelotas Basin Surveys

Shearwater Kicks Off Second Ro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine