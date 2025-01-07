ASCO Secures Aker BP’s Contract to Support Norwegian Ops

Scottish logistics and materials management company ASCO has secured a five-year contract from Aker BP to provide base and logistics services in Tananger, Sandnessjøen, and Farsund in Norway.

The agreement also includes continued services in warehouse management, load carriers, waste services, and personnel leasing for logistics and helicopter coordination.

The potential total value of the agreement is $89 million over the contract period, which ends in 2030.

“This contract strengthens our existing activities in Norway and lays the foundation for further developing the excellent collaboration with Aker BP. We will also continue to simplify, streamline, and digitalize all aspects of its services,” said Øyvind Salte, Commercial Director at ASCO Norge.

“The partnership with ASCO is crucial to maintaining continuity in our offshore operations. Base and transport services act as the lifelines for materials between sea and land, ensuring that we can maintain stable and efficient operations,” added Vegard Olsen, Logistics Manager at Aker BP.