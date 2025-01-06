Talos Energy Shifts Management Team as Search for CEO Nears End

U.S. oil and gas company Talos Energy has informed that Joseph Mills has resigned as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the board, as the appointment of permanent CEO reaches final stage.

Joseph Mills will leave the company to pursue other opportunities, with immediate effect. At the same time, Talos Energy announced that it has identified a finalist candidate to serve as its permanent CEO and is in the final stages of the process with this candidate.

Talos's board, in partnership with an external search firm, has conducted a search for a new permanent CEO. Talos expects that the finalist candidate will join the company by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made in identifying a CEO candidate. After a thorough search process, we believe we have identified a strong candidate for the position.

“We will announce the appointment once details have been finalized. What has been most important to us in this search process is finding a permanent CEO who shares the Board's strategic vision for the business and has the experience and ability to build upon Talos's strong current position. We feel confident this search process is close to that outcome,” said Neal Goldman, chairman of Talos's Board of Directors.

Talos added that Mills' departure is unrelated to any operational issues or accounting matters.