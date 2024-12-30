Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market


The third part of Offshore Engineer’s interview with global offshore energy expert Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus, on the emerging offshore floating wind market through 2035, puts the focus on the workforce and skills that will be required to support this growing industry.

In this segment, Lewis discusses how the industry must train and retain seafarers in an already tightening and competitive market.

“We're going to get a situation where there’s a loss of skill – in a way of natural aging in the industry, and a challenge to recruit and retain what we have. 

"Then, there is going to be more vessels coming in, which are going to require the crewing, and rising competition from other trades for dynamic positioning officers and qualified seafarers, which makes it a bit of a perfect storm. 

"We need a signal to the crewing side that it is safe to recruit and start to train people,” said Lewis.

People Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Jobs Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

© badahos / Adobe Stock

EDF, Maple Power to Develop 250MW Floating Wind Farm in...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Delmar Signs Up Lankhorst for Culzean Floating Wind’s...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Current News

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Brava Energia Restarts Production at Papa-Terra Field

Brava Energia Restarts Product

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Tür

Shell Contains Oil Leak at Processing Unit in Singapore

Shell Contains Oil Leak at Pro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine