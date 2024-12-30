Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market





The third part of Offshore Engineer’s interview with global offshore energy expert Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus, on the emerging offshore floating wind market through 2035, puts the focus on the workforce and skills that will be required to support this growing industry.

In this segment, Lewis discusses how the industry must train and retain seafarers in an already tightening and competitive market.

“We're going to get a situation where there’s a loss of skill – in a way of natural aging in the industry, and a challenge to recruit and retain what we have.

"Then, there is going to be more vessels coming in, which are going to require the crewing, and rising competition from other trades for dynamic positioning officers and qualified seafarers, which makes it a bit of a perfect storm.

"We need a signal to the crewing side that it is safe to recruit and start to train people,” said Lewis.