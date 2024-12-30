Seadrill Sells West Prospero Jack-Up Rig

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has completed the sale of the jack-up rig West Prospero for $45 million.

The West Prospero is an independent leg cantilever jack-up with operational history in Northeast Africa and Southeast Asia.

Built in 2007, West Prospero jack-up rig is of Mod V-B design, capable of operating in water depths of up to 400 ft, with a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft. The rig can accommodate 120 people.

The rig has been cold-stacked for years, along with other cold-staked Seadrill rigs including West Aquarius, West Eclipse, and West Phoenix.

“With the sale of the West Prospero, we have monetized a non-core asset that has been stacked since 2016 and successfully executed on our strategy to exit the benign jack-up market,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Johnson.