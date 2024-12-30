Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seadrill Sells West Prospero Jack-Up Rig

West Prospero jack-up rig (Credit: Seadrill)
West Prospero jack-up rig (Credit: Seadrill)

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has completed the sale of the jack-up rig West Prospero for $45 million.

The West Prospero is an independent leg cantilever jack-up with operational history in Northeast Africa and Southeast Asia.

Built in 2007, West Prospero jack-up rig is of Mod V-B design, capable of operating in water depths of up to 400 ft, with a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft. The rig can accommodate 120 people.

The rig has been cold-stacked for years, along with other cold-staked Seadrill rigs including West Aquarius, West Eclipse, and West Phoenix.

“With the sale of the West Prospero, we have monetized a non-core asset that has been stacked since 2016 and successfully executed on our strategy to exit the benign jack-up market,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Johnson.

Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Koil Energy)

US Firm to Supply Subsea Equipment for West Africa Oil and...
Noble Venturer drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Secures Work in Ghana and Gulf of Mexico for Its...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Current News

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Brava Energia Restarts Production at Papa-Terra Field

Brava Energia Restarts Product

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Tür

Shell Contains Oil Leak at Processing Unit in Singapore

Shell Contains Oil Leak at Pro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine