Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

France Picks Ocean Winds for 250MW Floating Wind Farm in Mediterranean

(Credit: Engie)
(Credit: Engie)

Ocean Winds, a joint-venture formed by EDP Renewables and Engie, has secured a 250 MW floating offshore wind project in the sixth tender of the French Ministry of Industry and Energy.

The project, called Eoliennes Flottantes d'Occitanie (EFLO), is located off the coast of Narbone in the Mediterranean Sea.

Its total installed capacity of 250 MW will generate around 1 TWh of electricity per year, providing enough energy to meet the domestic energy needs of nearly 500,000 people.

“I am pleased that our experience and expertise in the construction and operation of floating offshore wind farms has been recognized in this tender.

“Ocean Winds is a leader in the offshore wind sector, notably as operator of WindFloat Atlantic, the first floating wind farm in continental Europe. Engie is committed to supporting the energy transition in France and Europe, and the development of renewable energies is absolutely crucial to to fulfil this ambition,” said Catherine MacGregor, Engie’s Chief Executive Officer.

Including the EFLO project, Ocean Winds has now a portfolio of 18.8 GW under operations, construction or secured development globally.

Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Mediterranean Sea Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm (Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor)

Equinor, Partners Set Up Single Unit for Two UK Offshore...
(Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7 Gets Inch Cape Transport and Installation Job

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive V

Current News

France Picks Ocean Winds for 250MW Floating Wind Farm in Mediterranean

France Picks Ocean Winds for 2

Vestas Lands First 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Asia Pacific

Vestas Lands First 15MW Offsho

EDF, Maple Power to Develop 250MW Floating Wind Farm in France

EDF, Maple Power to Develop 25

Shell Shuts Down Oil Processing Unit in Singapore Due to Suspected Leak

Shell Shuts Down Oil Processin

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine