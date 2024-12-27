Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EDF, Maple Power to Develop 250MW Floating Wind Farm in France

French Ministry of Industry and Energy has selected EDF Renouvelables and Maple Power to design, build and operate a 250 MW floating offshore wind farm in the Mediterranean.

The project was selected following the sixth offshore wind tender by the French government.

The future offshore wind farm will be located 25 km off the Mediterranean coast. With a capacity of approximately 250 MW, it is expected to supply electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of about 450,000 residents.
“We are delighted with this decision, which confirms the quality of the work carried out by the teams at EDF Renewables and Maple Power. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the region in support of the energy transition,” said Béatrice Buffon, Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renouvelables.

“We welcome the government’s decision to award us the 250 MW Golfe de Fos zone and to begin the next stages of project development alongside our long-standing partner, EDF Renouvelables.

“The proximity of this zone to our Provence Grand Large floating pilot project, combined with favorable seabed conditions, strong winds, and robust local port infrastructure, allows us to leverage our extensive experience and achieve efficiency gains,” added George Walley, Chief Executive Officer of Maple Power.

