ADNOC Drilling Welcomes Two New Rigs to Its Fleet

Al Jurf and Dana jack-up rigs (Credit: ADNOC Drilling)

Abu Dhabi’s offshore drilling contractor ADNOC Drilling has boosted its offshore drilling rig feet with the arrival of two new high-specification jack-up rigs.

The new jack-up rigs, Al Jurf and Dana, have arrived to the waters of United Arab Emirates, ahead of joining ADNOC Drilling’s operational fleet.

ADNOC Drilling is the owner of one of the world’s largest operational jack-up drilling fleets, with 142 owned rigs with the addition of the two jack-ups.

At the end of the third quarter 2024, the company’s entire fleet consisted of 140 owned rigs, including four lease-to-own land rigs.

During 2024, ADNOC Drilling has operationalized 21 rigs, including reactivations.

In its offshore jack-up segment, the company’s revenues for the third quarter 2024 grew 46% year-on-year to $290 million, due to higher activity from jack-ups compared to 2023, as the offshore operations expanded.

