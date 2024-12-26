Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil Lifts Ban on Saipem's Business Units

(Credit: Saipem)
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem SA and Saipem do Brasil have become fully operational with state-owned companies in the Brazilian market following the annulment of the prohibitory sanctions issued by the Federal Court of Brasilia.

On December 20, 2024, the Federal District Court of Brasilia, ruling on the petition of Saipem SA and Saipem do Brasil, established that the already obtained annulment of the Controladoria-Geral da União (CGU)’s order - which prohibited these companies from contracting with the Brazilian public administration for two years - is effective immediately.

As a result, Saipem SA and Saipem do Brasil, whilst pending the appeal proceedings, are once again fully operational with state-owned companies in the Brazilian market, with immediate effect.

To remind, in October 2024, Brazil’s Federal court annulled a two-year ban imposed on Saipem’s two business units from contracting with the Brazilian public administration.

The decision to prohibit Saipem’s two businesses was taken due to alleged irregularities in the award of a contract related to gas pipelines, dating back to 2011.

Since that was a ruling nullifying an administrative measure, under Brazilian law, an appeal phase had to follow, during which the effects of the annulment ruling were suspended.

Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater to Proceed with 4D Survey for Petrobras in...
Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO (Credit: Petrobras)

Fifth FPSO for Petrobras’ Mero Field En Route to Brazil...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Oil Rises on China Stimulus Hopes, US Inventory Drop

Oil Rises on China Stimulus Ho

Flare Gas Recovery Meets the Future

Flare Gas Recovery Meets the F

Pharos Energy Extends Licenses for Two Vietnamese Gas Fields

Pharos Energy Extends Licenses

Brazil Lifts Ban on Saipem's Business Units

Brazil Lifts Ban on Saipem's B

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine