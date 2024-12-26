Petrobras Hires Ventura Offshore’s Drillship for Work Off Brazil

Offshore drilling firm Ventura Offshore has secured a contract with Petrobras for the deployment of the ultra-deepwater drillship DS Carolina to the Sepia and Atapu fields located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The contract value is approximately $363 million for the 910-day firm contract term and includes $26 million for mobilization payments.

It also has an extension option by Petrobras for additional 305 days, adding $113 million to the contract value if exercised.

The DS Carolina is expected to operate under the contract for approximately 2.5 years during its firm term, or 3.5 years assuming the extension option is exercised, commencing after the end of the current contract.

The Drillship is currently under contract with Petrobras until the second quarter of 2026. Afterwards, it will undergo essential contract preparation works and class inspections before commencing operations under the new contract.

DS Carolina is a sixth generation ultra-deepwater DP drillship capable of drilling in water depths of up to 10,000 feet and has a drilling depth capacity of up to 40,000 feet.

"We are delighted to announce this new long-term contract of the DS Carolina for the Sepia and Atapu fields. We look forward to delivering safe and efficient operations to our longstanding customer and partner Petrobras, and to maintaining our industry-leading standards," said Guilherme Coelho, CEO of Ventura Offshore.