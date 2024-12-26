TotalEnergies to Keep DeepSea Mira Rig in West Africa

TotalEnergies has exercised an option as part of the contract with Northern Ocean for its DeepSea Mira semi-submersible rig, extending its stay in West Africa for up to three months.

The firm term of the contract has, as a result, been extended by approximately 65 to 93 days.

This extension provides approximately $27 million to $38 million of additional revenue backlog and will increase Northern Ocean’s firm backlog to approximately $515 million to 545 million.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a 6th generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.

The drilling rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by the Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling.

“Northern Ocean is pleased with this extension, because it extends our good relationship with TotalEnergies and also demonstrates the capabilities of the rig.

“The Deepsea Mira, with Odfjell Drilling’s services, is one of the most capable rigs for year-round operations in harsh weather conditions. In the last four months, the Company has increased its contract backlog by about $500 million,” said Arne Jacobsen, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Ocean.