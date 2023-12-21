Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Extends DeepSea Mira Contract for Work in West Africa

© Odfjell Drilling
© Odfjell Drilling

TotalEnergies has exercised the first option under the contract for DeepSea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig, extending its contract for 180 additional days for work in West Africa.

The owner of the offshore drilling rig Northern Ocean said the firm term of the contract has been extended 180 days into the fourth quarter of 2024.

The extension provides between $68 million and $75 million of additional revenue backlog, excluding bonuses, reimbursables, or other undeclared options.

DeepSea Mira, managed by Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling, started working with TotalEnergies in Namibia in June 2023, under a 300-day drilling contract.

The contract has two extension options, which enable TotalEnergies to keep the 2019-built rig busy through all of 2024 – the first of which has now been exercised.

In 2022, Namibia and Southern Africa came in the exploration spotlight with the French oil major’s giant oil discovery with its Venus-1x well and Shell’s Graff well.

Energy Offshore Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm foundations (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Wraps Up Cable Installation at Iberdrola's...
© chungking/Adobe Stock

BlueFloat and Origin Team Up for 1.7GW Offshore Wind...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Harbour Energy strikes $11.2 bln deal for Wintershall Dea assets

Harbour Energy strikes $11.2 b

Cadeler and Eneti Complete Merger

Cadeler and Eneti Complete Mer

Valaris Takes Delivery of Two New Drillships

Valaris Takes Delivery of Two

Angola leaves OPEC

Angola leaves OPEC

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine