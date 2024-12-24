Petrobras to Keep Constellation’s Semi-Sub Rig Under $61M Contract Extension

Offshore drilling contractor Constellation has secured an extension of the current contract for its semi-submersible drilling rig Atlantic Star with Petrobras, worth up to $61 million.

The contract extension is for an additional period of up to 301 days, and confirms the continuity of the operations that began in 2021.

In recent years, the unit has primarily been used for well decommissioning (P&A) activities, focused on the Congro, Malhado, and Albacora fields, at water depths ranging from 270 to 540 meters in the Campos Basin.

During the extension period the rig is expected to continue performing the same type of services.

The Atlantic Star is a mid-water semi-submersible drilling rig built in 1976. The offshore rig underwent upgrades in 2007 and 2011.

According to its specs sheet, the semi-sub can operate in water depths of up to 610 meters and has a maximum drilling depth capability of up to 6,500 meters.

"The Atlantic Star is the only anchored rig currently operating in Brazil and one of the few worldwide. We are proud to continue serving Petrobras during this extended period. The extension brings substantial backlog to our fleet and secures approximately 170 direct jobs, staffed entirely by Brazilian workers." said Rodrigo Ribeiro, CEO of Constellation.