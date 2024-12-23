Vard Delivers CLV Newbuild to Danish Subsea Specialist

Vard has delivered a new cable laying vessel (CLV) to Denmark’s subsea specialist NCT Offshore less than two years after the contract was signed.

The newly delivered vessel, based on the VARD 9 01 design, has been specially designed and equipped for subsea cable laying operations.

In less than 18 months since the first steel was cut, the vessel has been assembled, outfitted, commissioned, and is ready to commence her maiden voyage towards Denmark where she will be further fitted and tested, including the remaining cable lay equipment, subsea package, and Seaonics W2W gangway system.

The hull of the 95-meter-long vessel was constructed at Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea. The cable layer is outfitted, commissioned and delivered from Vard Langsten in Norway.

The vessel is equipped with a complete SeaQ power and control package, encompassing batteries, switchboards, and shore connection, allowing for a reduction in fuel consumption and increased operability.

Additionally, the vessel is fitted with two main cable tanks, a T-ROV hangar, a walk-to-work system, and is prepared for a large A-frame and single-cabin accommodation for 60 persons.

“We are proud to have the vessel delivered on time and budget. This achievement is the outcome of project teams who have been working together with a partnership mindset, with the emphasis placed on efficiency, collaboration, transparency, and commitment.

“In addition to Vard`s outstanding service we want to highlight the efforts of all of our suppliers such as Arcim, OilPower, and Argus,” said Alexander Cortes, Chief Commercial Officer in NCT Offshore.

“We are very proud that yet again we have delivered a state-of-the-art vessel to a customer. This delivery highlights Vard's strength in integrating advanced technologies and sustainable solutions into our vessel designs, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible performance and efficiency.

“We congratulate NCT Offshore with their new cable laying vessel and wish her and her crew fair winds and following seas,” added Mats Hugo Frostad, Project Manager at Vard.