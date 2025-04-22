Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Two Injured as Glomar’s OSV Hits Offshore Wind Turbine in North Sea

Glomar Venture OSV (Credit: KNRM)
Glomar Offshore’s offshore supply vessel (OSV) Glomar Venture has reportedly hit the foundation of an offshore wind turbine in the Dutch North Sea, leaving two crew members injured in the accident.

The Royal Dutch Sea Rescue Society (KNRM)  received a distress call for medical evacuation from Glomar Offshore around 7.00 am local time on April 20, which reported that two of the crewmen aboard Glomar Venture OSV have been injured.

KNRM deployed its lifeboat Irene & Henk for the assistance, as well as the second vessel Koen Oberman (Callantsoog).

The Dutch media have reported that Glomar Offshore hit the foundation of the offshore wind farm in the North Sea, not disclosing which wind farm specifically

The medical condition of both crew members was quickly assessed and the two wounded have been evacuated to Den Helder using the Joke Dijkstra rescue boat.

An official investigation is currently underway to investigate the incident, according to Dutch media.

