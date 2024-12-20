Petrobras Steps Closer to Developing Hydrogen Plant Powered by Renewables

Petrobras has signed a protocol of intent Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) and CSN Inova Soluções, marking a first step towards structuring a business partnership aimed at setting up a low-carbon hydrogen plant on a commercial scale in Brazilian state of Paraná.

Low-carbon hydrogen can be used in industrial processes or as fuel and will be obtained through the electrolysis of water from renewable sources of electricity. The initiative aims to support the decarbonization efforts of CSN and Petrobras' operations and products.

Petrobras did not specify which renewable energy sources would be used to power the production of hydrogen.

The signing of this Protocol of Intent is in line with the Petrobras’ Strategic Plan 2050 and Business Plan 2025-2029, which aim to prepare Petrobras to lead the fair energy transition, reducing its emissions and expanding the supply of more sustainable products.