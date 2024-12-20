Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Steps Closer to Developing Hydrogen Plant Powered by Renewables

© Yingyaipumi / Adobe Stock
© Yingyaipumi / Adobe Stock

Petrobras has signed a protocol of intent Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) and CSN Inova Soluções, marking a first step towards structuring a business partnership aimed at setting up a low-carbon hydrogen plant on a commercial scale in Brazilian state of Paraná.

Low-carbon hydrogen can be used in industrial processes or as fuel and will be obtained through the electrolysis of water from renewable sources of electricity. The initiative aims to support the decarbonization efforts of CSN and Petrobras' operations and products.

Petrobras did not specify which renewable energy sources would be used to power the production of hydrogen.

The signing of this Protocol of Intent is in line with the Petrobras’ Strategic Plan 2050 and Business Plan 2025-2029, which aim to prepare Petrobras to lead the fair energy transition, reducing its emissions and expanding the supply of more sustainable products.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity South America Hydrogen

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Nexif Ratch Energy)

Nexif Ratch Energy’s 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in...
Ignacio Galán, Iberdrola's president (Credit: Iberdrola)

Iberdrola Sells Share of Windanker Offshore Wind Farm to...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035

Floating Offshore Wind: The Ma

Current News

Solstad Offshore Bolsters Ownership Stake in Omega Subsea

Solstad Offshore Bolsters Owne

DeepOcean Takes Over Equinor’s Pipeline Repairs Contract from TechnipFMC

DeepOcean Takes Over Equinor’s

Petrobras Steps Closer to Developing Hydrogen Plant Powered by Renewables

Petrobras Steps Closer to Deve

Norway Oil, Gas Production Beats Forecast Despite November Decline

Norway Oil, Gas Production Bea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine