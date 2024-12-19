Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ocean Kinetics, Green Marine UK complete OpenHydro Decommissioning

Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine UK complete OpenHydro Decommissioning at EMEC. Image courtesy Colin Keldie
Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine UK complete OpenHydro Decommissioning at EMEC. Image courtesy Colin Keldie

Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine completed the decommissioning of OpenHydro’s pioneering tidal energy platform at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney.

A joint venture partnership was formed in April to deliver the decommissioning contract, combining Ocean Kinetics’ divers, riggers, welders and ROV services, and Green Marine’s offshore management, vessel, moorings and cable experience, with shared responsibility for operational engineering, cutting and heavy-lift operations.

Key work included dismantling the platform’s steel superstructure - including two 18-ton steel piles, drilled and grouted into the seabed – as well as cable disconnection and termination. Pile foundations were cut to the seabed using reversed Diamond Wire Cutters, returning the seabed as close as reasonably practicable to its original condition.

OpenHydro was the first developer to use EMEC’s tidal test site at the Fall of Warness and became the first tidal turbine to be grid-connected in Scotland and the first to successfully generate electricity to the national grid in the UK.

Technology Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Decommissioning

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Busy at Equinor’s Offshore CO2 Highway
(Credit: Expro)

Expro Lands Contract to Support 52-Well P&A Campaign

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035

Floating Offshore Wind: The Ma

Current News

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas Development Hits Another Delay

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas De

Equinor Gets Power Contract Offer for South Korea’s Floating Wind Farm

Equinor Gets Power Contract Of

Brava Energia to Sell Potiguar Basin’s Gas Infrastructure to PetroReconcavo

Brava Energia to Sell Potiguar

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel Bound for Work at UK Offshore Wind Farm

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine