Google Signs PPA for GW-Scale Integrated Wind, Solar and Hydrogen Project

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed a power purchase agreement with Google, which will source 250 MW of wind power generated at the Zeevonk project to power its Dutch operations for 15 years.

Zeevonk, a joint venture between Vattenfall and CIP, blends offshore wind, solar energy, and green hydrogen at scale.

It consists of a 2 GW offshore wind farm and a 50 MW floating offshore solar farm located 62 km off the Dutch coast.

The project is expected to be operational in 2029. A significant part of the electricity generated by the offshore wind and solar farm will be converted into green hydrogen at a large-scale electrolyser plant at the port of Rotterdam.

“Google partnered with CIP ahead of the government tender for this subsidy-free, GW-scale project. The Zeevonk project is designed with system integration at heart and combines offshore wind, floating solar and green hydrogen.

“The partnership with CIP will bring new carbon-free energy to the Dutch grid and power our operations in the country that provide digital tools, artificial intelligence and related services around the world,” said Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability EMEA, Google.

“We are very pleased to enter this partnership with Google and support their decarbonization goals through this long-term renewable energy purchase agreement. It represents an important milestone for CIP and underlines the many opportunities in the combination of offshore wind, power-to-x and the increasing demand for renewable power by data centers,” said Felix Pahl, partner at CIP