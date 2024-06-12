Netherlands: 2GW Offshore Wind Farm Co-Located with Floating Solar Gets Go-Ahead

Zeevonk, a joint venture of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Vattenfall, has secured a permit to build 2 GW offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, which will be co-located with floating solar farm and feature green hydrogen production system.

The IJmuiden Ver Beta project will include a 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm on site and a new electrolyzer at the Port of Rotterdam which will convert electricity of from the wind farm to green hydrogen.

The introduction of a 50 MW floating offshore solar farm is the next step in the development and further upscaling of offshore solar. Currently, a 5 MW offshore floating solar farm is constructed off the Dutch coast.

Combining solar and wind means that the available space is used more efficiently. Another benefit is that solar and wind complement each other and are able to share the same grid connection, which results in a more efficient use of the power grid.

“The Netherlands is taking yet another major step forward in the energy transition with IJmuiden Ver. Combining wind, solar and hydrogen, this project will create a state-of-the-art energy system and support further decarbonization of industries and our society.

“We are extremely proud to have been awarded this permit and look forward to implementing our plans for this energy park together with CIP,” said Martijn Hagens, CEO Vattenfall Netherlands.

“The Netherlands is at the forefront of the energy transition with ambitious offshore wind and hydrogen targets and stands out as a pioneer in this field.

“We at CIP are confident that our strong partnership with Vattenfall will support and contribute to the Netherlands journey towards a carbon-neutral future. The award of IJmuiden Ver Beta is a milestone for CIP’s Energy Transition Fund and an important step in realizing an integrated energy system in the North Sea,” added Felix Pahl, Partner at CIP.