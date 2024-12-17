Denmark Issues Offshore Wind Permit

The Danish Energy Agency has granted a construction permit for 240-megawatt (MW) Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm, which is expected to start operating in 2029, developer European Energy said on Tuesday.

The project is located in the Bay of Jammerland, on the western side of the island of Zealand.

The offshore wind farm is expected to produce power equating the electricity consumption of around 240,000 European households per year, the developer said.

The company did not provide any details on the cost of the project, where it is the sole developer.

At the end of November, European Energy already received consent to build the Lillebaelt Syd offshore wind farm, which will have an installed capacity of 165 MW, enough to power 148,000 households.

As part of an agreement signed earlier this year, France's TotalEnergies will become the majority owner of both the Jammerland Bugt and Lillebaelt Syd projects.

The projects are two of only nine open-door projects confirmed by the Danish Energy Agency before it in December 2023 ended the scheme due to EU law conflicts.

A recent Danish auction for at least 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity in the Danish North Sea failed earlier this month, attracting no bids from developers.