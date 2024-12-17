Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Penta-Ocean Orders Its First CLV to Expand Offshore Wind Service Offering

(Credit: Penta-Ocean Construction)
(Credit: Penta-Ocean Construction)

Japan-based Penta-Ocean Construction has signed a shipbuilding contract with PaxOcean Group for the construction of a self-propelled large-scale cable laying vessel (CLV), expanding its capabilities from offshore wind turbine construction to power cable laying for the industry.

The new CLV will be self-propelled, mounted with two 5,000 t cable carousels (a total of 10,000 t) also known as cable storage, enabling safe and efficient cable laying in the open sea with severe metocean conditions.

Equipped with a latest trencher (for burying cables) and work class ROV, the vessel will be able to perform cable burial work.

The CLV will be capable of laying and burying not only cables for bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines but also for floating-type offshore wind turbines, as well as submarine direct current power transmission cables.

It will also be equipped with ClassNK DPS2, a dynamic positioning system, with seven thrusters for a total output of 16,000 kW or more.

The vessel will feature battery storage system, and be methanol ready to promote carbon neutrality initiatives.

The ship design will be contracted to Salt Ship Design in Norway, known for its extensive experience in CLV design, while the shipbuilding will be assigned to PaxOcean. Furthermore, the trencher and work class ROV will be supplied by U.K.-based SMD.

The vessel is scheduled to be completed in February 2028 and begin operations in the first half of 2029.

The cost of construction of the CLV, along with the equipment, is $237 million (JPY 36.5 billion).

“As a leading company in marine civil engineering, we have been actively investing in the construction of large-scale work vessels required for offshore wind construction including offshore installation vessels, in an effort to contribute to the expansion of offshore wind power supply in Japan.

"In order to expand our business from offshore wind turbine construction to power cable laying, we have decided to build the world’s largest and most advanced CLV, eyeing future offshore wind power construction in the EEZ as well as in the general sea areas,” Penta-Ocean said in a statement.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind CLV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Nexif Ratch Energy)

Nexif Ratch Energy’s 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in...
(Credit: BP)

BP and JERA Combine Offshore Wind Units to Form JERA Nex...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035

Floating Offshore Wind: The Ma

Current News

Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035

Floating Offshore Wind: The Ma

Brava Energia Starts Sale Process for 11 Potiguar Basin’s Oil and Gas Concessions

Brava Energia Starts Sale Proc

Geoquip Marine Adds Retrofitted Vessel to Its Geotechnical Fleet

Geoquip Marine Adds Retrofitte

TenneT Completes Onshore Works to Link Three Dutch Offshore Wind Farms to Grid

TenneT Completes Onshore Works

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine