Perenco Wraps Up Acquisition of BP’s Mature Gas Fields Off Trinidad and Tobago

Perenco has completed the acquisition of BP’s four mature offshore gas fields as well as one underdeveloped field offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The acquired assets include Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant & Immortelle offshore gas fields and associated production facilities, as well as the undeveloped resources from the Parang field (CAFI asset).

The fields, with the exception of Parang, are mature fields that have been in production from as early as 1993 and currently produce a total of approximately 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The acquisition, combined with Perenco’s operation of the TSP fields, aligns Perenco as a major gas producer in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Completion of the acquisition of these gas fields is an important milestone for Perenco in Trinidad & Tobago. It will enable us to play an important and positive role in securing the future of the energy sector in the country, which remains integral to economic and social development.

“We look forward to deploying our specific mature field knowledge and expertise onto the CAFI asset while ensuring the safety of our people, preservation of the environment and long-lasting gas production from the asset,” said Gregoire de Courcelles, Perenco T&T General Manager.