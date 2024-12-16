Aker, Aibel Get FEED Contracts for GreenVolt Floating Wind Project

Floating Energy and Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision, have awarded front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts to two partnership for the delivery of 560 MW GreenVolt floating wind farm offshore Scotland.

The Phase 1 FEED contracts have been awarded to two sets of engineering companies, including Aker Solutions which will be working with ABB, and Aibel in collaboration with Hitachi Energy.

The FEED 1 scopes include engineering, procurement and construction of an offshore substation, encompassing both the jacket and topsides, as well as the design of the high voltage equipment, such as power to oil and gas assets and power to the onshore substation.

Aker Solutions will lead the design of the high voltage offshore substation (HVAC), overall system design, and onshore high voltage equipment.

This includes the engineering design of the electrical infrastructure, integration of renewable energy sources from the floating wind farm supplying power to oil and gas assets and to mainland U.K., design of a large jacket substructure, as well as planning for the transport and installation of the substation.

(Credit: Aker Solutions)

The 560 MW GreenVolt project will deliver renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms, replacing existing natural gas and diesel power generation, while also providing power to the U.K. grid.

“Our partnership with ABB to support Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy on Green Volt underscores our dedication to contribute to Europe’s vision for accelerating the deployment of offshore wind.

“This collaboration will also make a significant contribution to our shared commitment to building profitable value chains for the European offshore wind industry," said Henrik Inadomi, Executive Vice President for New Energies in Aker Solutions.

The project has received support as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

To remind, as part of the North Sea Transition Deal, oil and gas operators have agreed to deliver 50% reduction in offshore greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. A new emission reduction plan published by North Sea Transition Authority in March 2024 places electrification of offshore platforms at the center of emissions reductions.