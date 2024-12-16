Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

INEOS Picks Up CNOOC’s US Assets in $2B Deal

© Yaroslavna Kulinkina / Adobe Stock
© Yaroslavna Kulinkina / Adobe Stock

China's CNOOC has sold its U.S. subsidiary, together with its upstream oil and gas assets in the Gulf of Mexico, to British chemicals group INEOS, according to a CNOOC statement issued on Saturday.

The Chinese oil and gas major said CNOOC Energy Holdings U.S.A. entered into a sales agreement with a subsidiary of INEOS relating to CNOOC's upstream oil and gas assets in the U.S. part of the Gulf of Mexico.

The deal primarily includes non-operator interests in oil and gas projects such as the Appomattox and Stampede fields.

INEOS paid just under $2 billion for the assets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who was not authorised to speak to media.

CNOOC said the transaction price was in line with market conditions but did not provide a figure, while INEOS declined to comment on the price.

The Chinese firm aims to optimise its global asset portfolio and will work with INEOS towards a smooth transition, CNOOC International Chairman Liu Yongjie said in the statement.

CNOOC has been sounding out potential buyers of its interests in U.S. oil and gas fields since 2022.

Reuters had reported earlier CNOOC was considering an exit from operations in Britain, Canada and the United States over concerns those assets could become subject to Western sanctions because China had not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


(Reuters - Reporting by Liz Lee in Beijing, Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jamie Freed)

Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Asia North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© namning / Adobe Stock

Sunda Energy Closing in on Jack-Up Deal for Chuditch-2...
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Sembcorp Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Contract with Chevron

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Norway Oil and Gas Investment to Rise in 2025

Norway Oil and Gas Investment

Exxon Wants to Keep Option for Hess Guyana Assets

Exxon Wants to Keep Option for

Portugal Ushers in Floating Wind Era

Portugal Ushers in Floating Wi

Oil Falls as Chinese Demand Sags, Fed Ponders Rate Cut

Oil Falls as Chinese Demand Sa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine