Technip FMC, Saipem Good to Go for UK’s CCS Projects Work

Saipem and TechnipFMC, under two separate contracts, have secured notices to proceed with the development of Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the U.K.

Saipem secured final award for the two projects Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT) for the development of offshore facilities for the transportation and storage of CO2 of the East Coast Cluster.

The overall value of the two projects is approximately $682 million, with a duration of 30 months.

The first project has been awarded by the NEP’s entity called Net Zero North Sea Storage Limited, an incorporated joint venture between the operator BP, Equinor and Total Energies. The second project has been awarded by Net Zero Teesside Power Limited, an incorporated joint venture between BP and Equinor.

The final award follows the completion of the regulatory clearances and positive Final Investment Decisions (FID) taken by the clients and the UK government.

As previously announced, Saipem’s scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of 143 km of 28-inch offshore pipeline with associated landfalls and onshore outlet facilities for the NEP project, and the EPCI of the water outfall for the NZT project.

The offshore installation of the pipeline will be performed by Saipem’s flagship vessel Castorone, and the nearshore operations will be performed by the Saipem’s shallow water pipelay Castoro 10.

TechnipFMC has also been given full notice to proceed with the previously announced contract for the first all-electric integrated project by NEP.

The contract covers the supply and installation of an all-electric subsea system, including trees, manifolds, umbilicals, and infield flowlines, which will be delivered using TechnipFMC’s integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) execution model.

TchnipFMC did not reveal the exact value of the contract, but it is categorized as a ‘large’ award, meaning it’s valued between $500 million and $1 billion.

“We are excited to see this development move forward, as it is a significant milestone for the United Kingdom and our Company. TechnipFMC will leverage its industry-leading subsea expertise and proprietary technologies to deliver the first all-electric iEPCI for carbon transportation and storage,” said Luana Duffé, Executive Vice President, New Energy at TechnipFMC.