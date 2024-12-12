Mingyang’s Giant 16.6MW Floating Wind Platform Starts Operating in China (Photos)

China’s Mingyang Smart Energy has put into operation what’s said to be the world’s largest single capacity floating wind platform, rated at 16.6 MW, at Qingzhou IV offshore wind farm in South China Sea.

The floater, dubbed OceanX, features dual-turbine 'V' shaped platform with a total capacity of 16.6 MW and comprises of two counter-rotating rotors of MySE8.3-180 super compact hybrid drive wind turbines, each rated at 8.3 MW.

The platform operates autonomously, starting up with its own power systems, and has been tested for off-grid stability.

Engineered to withstand typhoons with 360° load considerations and a single-point mooring system, OceanX is 219 meters tall and spans 369 meters.

OceanX has been designed for deep water applications, capable of producing 54 million kWh annually, which is sufficient to power 30,000 households.

It features first floating foundation using ultra-high-performance concrete with 115 MPa strength, and unique counter-rotating blades design, which increases power generation by 4.29%, according to Mingyang.