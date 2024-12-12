Beacon Offshore Hires Subsea7 for US Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Job

Texas-based exploration and production company Beacon Offshore Energy has awarded a contract to Subsea7 for the work on Monument development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The project involves the installation of a high-pressure 27-kilometre subsea tieback to the Shenandoah Floating Production System (FPS), located in Walker Ridge Block 316 at water depths reaching up to 2,000 meters.

Subsea7's scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea equipment, including structures, umbilicals, production risers, and flowlines.

The company said the contract value is substantial, meaning it’s between $150 million and $300 million.

Offshore activities are expected to begin in 2026.

“We are proud to be involved in delivering this high-pressure deepwater subsea tieback on Monument. This project is the latest in a long-standing partnership with Beacon Offshore Energy, building on our strong track-record in delivering oil and gas projects in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico,” said Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico.