All Bidders Pre-Qualify for Colombia’s First Offshore Wind Tender

Colombia's energy ministry has informed that all companies that submitted applications to participate in the country’s first offshore wind tender have been pre-qualified, complying with legal, financial and technical requirements.

According to Colombia’s National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), which made the announcement on December 6, 2024, the preliminary list of companies to participate in the tender includes Jan de Nul, PowerChina International Group, Ecopetrol and international consortia with UK-based Dyna Energy, and Denmark’s DEME Concessions Wind, as well as local Colombian companies.

Applicants for Colombia’s offshore wind tender (Credit: ANH)

"This is a decisive moment for the energy transformation of Colombia. The participation of these world-class companies demonstrates the confidence in our country and the extraordinary potential of our offshore wind resources," said Orlando Velandia Sepúlveda, president of the ANH.

The tender will support Colombia’s goal of developing 3 GW of offshore wind energy by 2035, as it seeks to position itself as a regional leader in the renewable energy transition space.