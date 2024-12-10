Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hanwha Ocean Gets Bureau Veritas Clearance for FPSO Design

Hanwha Ocean's FPSO design (Credit: Hanwha Ocean)
Hanwha Ocean's FPSO design (Credit: Hanwha Ocean)

Shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) from certification body Bureau Veritas for its standard Floating Production Storage and Offloading Unit (FPSO) design, which includes the latest developments in advanced digital solutions to support more energy efficient operations.

Standard FPSO design of Hanwha Ocean measures 340 meters in length and 62 meters in width, with a crude oil storage capacity of 2.38 million barrels and a production capacity of 190,000 barrels per day.

The FPSO is designed to accommodate topsides of up to 55,000 tons and 17,600 square meters, with a hull that can operate for up to 20 years without dry docking.

The FPSO will incorporate technologies such as zero-flaring, GHG monitoring, and an energy management system to comply with environmental regulations.

It will also feature advanced digital solutions, including cybersecurity, digital twin, and predictive maintenance due to their complexity, use of cutting-edge tools, and their transformative potential across industries.

Hanwha Ocean's transition to an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Operation (EPCIO) solution provider offers products such as FPSOs, floating liquified natural gas (FLNG)s, Offshore Renewables, and other floating production units.

"The features of this FPSO design are impressive, showcasing Hanwha Ocean's engineering expertise. Bureau Veritas looks forward to continuing our collaboration with Hanwha Ocean, supporting technological advancements and contributing to the development of sustainable offshore solutions,” said Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific (APA) at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

Offshore Engineering Industry News Activity Certification FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: ABL Group)

ABL Expands Its FPSO Expertise with Latest Acquisition
(Credit: CorPower Ocean)

CorPower Teams Up with SwitchH2 for Wave Powered Green...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

TotalEnergies Wraps Up Acquisition of SapuraOMV’s Gas Assets

TotalEnergies Wraps Up Acquisi

Tugdock, Sarens to Develop Heavy Lift O&M Hub at ABP’s Welsh Port

Tugdock, Sarens to Develop Hea

Crown Estate Selects 13 Firms to Share $6.4M OW Supply Chain Prize

Crown Estate Selects 13 Firms

RWE, TotalEnergies Pick Buildout Base for Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

RWE, TotalEnergies Pick Buildo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine