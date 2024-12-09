DNO Boosts North Sea Output with Trym Field Production Restart

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has restarted production at its Trym field in the Norwegian North Sea, which is tied-back to Tyra field’s infrastructure, after five-year shutdown.

First commissioned in 2011, Trym is expected to contribute 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) net to DNO at plateau.

Remaining reserves are estimated at two million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) net to DNO.

DNO is the operator of the field with 50% working interest, with partner Sval Energi holding the remaining 50%.

The field was offline for a period of five years, during which TotalEnergies redeveloped the Tyra field infrastructure in the Danish North Sea to which Trym is tied back.

Trym is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, three kilometers from the border to the Danish sector.

The field was discovered in 1990, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2010. It is developed with a subsea template including two horizontal production wells, tied to the Harald facility in the Danish sector.

“Available capacity at the Trym subsea template represents further opportunities. The Company is currently assessing a development of the 2013 Trym Sør discovery containing recoverable resources of around two MMboe net to DNO, possibly adding production from early 2027,” DNO said in a statement.

In addition, DNO has identified nearby exploration prospects that may be drilled from the Trym subsea template, potentially extending its lifetime.