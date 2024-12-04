Equinor Starts Production at Åsgard’s Satellite Field in Norwegian Sea

Equinor has started oil and gas production at Smørbukk North, a satellite to the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea.

The Smørbukk North has been developed as a subsea tie-in to the Åsgard field, utilizing its already existing infrastructure.

According to Equinor, this enables Smørbukk North to have low development costs and profitable production with low CO2 emissions, while also extending the lifespan of the Åsgard field.

Smørbukk North is expected to produce 1.0 million cubic meters of oil and condensate, 0.4 million tons of liquefied natural gas, and 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

This corresponds to over 20 million barrels of oil equivalents in additional production through Åsgard B.

“Now that Smørbukk North is in production, Åsgard's future looks even brighter, characterized by high activity and viable development. The Åsgard field consists of several installations in the Norwegian Sea and the Åsgard Transport gas pipeline that exports gas to European customers.

“The ripple effects from the Åsgard field in Norway are notable – including field purchases that create a value of NOK 3-5 billion/year ($270-450 million/year) with over 95% coming from Norwegian suppliers,” Equinor said in a social media post.

Equinor is the operator of the Smørbukk North license, with Petoro, Vår Energi and TotalEnergies as partners.

Åsgard is located at Haltenbanken in the Norwegian Sea, about 200 kilometres from the Trøndelag coast and 50 kilometres south of the Heidrun field.

The field consists of the Midgard, Smørbukk, Smørbukk South and Smørbukk North deposits. The Mikkel gas field and the Morvin and Trestakk oil fields are also tied into the infrastructure on Åsgard.

The field development concept includes the Åsgard A production vessel, the Åsgard B semi-submersible facility and the Åsgard C storage vessel. Åsgard has produced oil since May 1999 and gas since October 2000.