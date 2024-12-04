Equinor’s Renewables Head Steps Down

Equinor has appointed Jens Økland as acting Executive Vice President (EVP) for Renewables, as Pål Eitrheim steps down from the position.

Økland will assume his new role from December 6, 2024. He has more than 30 years of experience in Equinor, most recently as Vice President for Strategy and Commercial Solutions in Renewables. From 2015 to 2018, he served as Executive Vice President for the Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) business area.

Pål Eitrheim, has accepted a new leadership position outside the company, but will remain available to the company until May 31, 2025.

The process of appointing a new EVP of Renewables has begun, Equinor said.

“I want to thank Jens for taking on this responsibility at short notice, in a period of record-high activity level within Renewables. He is a very seasoned leader who knows the task, the organization, and the company very well,” said Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor.

“I am grateful for all the opportunities I've had in various parts of the company over 26 years at Equinor. I am particularly proud of having contributed to building a large renewables business that positions the company well in the energy transition that Norway and the world will go through in the coming decades,” added Eitrheim.