RWE Receives Construction Permits for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Polish authorities have issued two construction permits to RWE for its Baltic II offshore wind farm.

The permits cover construction of offshore wind turbines along with inter-array and telecommunications cables and offshore substation for the 350 MW offshore wind farm.

The project is being developed some 50 km offshore in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea, north of the town of Ustka, and covers an area of approx. 41 square km.

In 2021, the Energy Regulatory Office granted RWE a Contract for Difference (CfD), subject to approval by the European Commission.

Seabed surveys were completed, and both geophysical surveys and preliminary geotechnical surveys were carried out by Polish contractors.

The Baltic II offshore wind farm is at an advanced stage of preparation, pending further decisions and administrative approvals, with the commissioning planned by end of decade.

“We have obtained the building permits for our offshore wind farm. This is a very important milestone for the whole F.E.W. Baltic II project. We plan to obtain all remaining building permits in the first quarter of 2025. These documents will allow us to continue with our first offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea as planned,” said Tomasz Kreft, Team Lead Offshore Consenting at RWE.

